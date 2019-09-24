Rudy Giuliani tonight let loose on Fox News in response to a Washington Post report with him at the very center.

The Post report reveals Giuliani’s “shadow Ukraine agenda” on Ukraine and injecting himself into foreign policy.

“And you know who I did it at the request of? The State Department,” Giuliani responded. “I never talked to a Ukrainian official until the State Department called me and asked me to do it. And then I reported to every conversation back to them. Laura, I’m a pretty good lawyer, just a country lawyer, but it’s all here, right here. The first call from the State Department.”

He declared that “they’re not going to intimidate me. In fact” and that he doesn’t like bullies.

Laura Ingraham asked, “But why are you the one to do this? Why is this the role of the Justice Department or the FBI?”

“Because the FBI’s performance is the entire investigation including up to this moment is flawed,” he said in response, adding that he’s also the president’s defense lawyer.

When asked about the Ukranian ambassador (described by the Post as a “primary Giuliani target”), Giuliani went off:

“I was sitting in my office November 2018 and a very prominent investigator… came to me and told me there is a story about the Ukraine and what the Democrats did there that will shock you. And I didn’t believe it at first. Biden wasn’t involved. It was all about collusion, which by the way is massive, right? And people were paying for it, like George Soros. And the American ambassador was deeply involved. And the FBI agent who was investigating it was deeply involved in it. She is now working for George Soros, the FBI agent is working for George Soros making hundreds of thousands of dollars. She was involved in it back then. In January of 2016, the Obama White House told Ukrainian officials, go dig up dirt on Trump and Manafort. Nancy Pelosi doesn’t care about that.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

