Rudy Giuliani offered some advice to governors and mayors on Fox News tonight for dealing with President Donald Trump to get critical help to combat coronavirus: “he’s the boss.”

The president today hit a few governors for their complaints about the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus response, saying, “These are people that should be appreciated. He calls all the governors. I tell him, I mean, I’m a different type of person. I say Mike, ‘Don’t call the governor of Washington. You’re wasting your time with him. Don’t call the woman in Michigan, it doesn’t make any difference what happens’… You know what I say? If they don’t treat you right, I don’t call. He’s a different type of person. He’ll call quietly anyway.”

Tonight Giuliani said, “A little advice for the governors and the mayors, having been in that position in three extraordinarily difficult situations, I’d say one equal to this.”

“Take the blame when you have to,” he said. “You know, if you play with your boss, sometimes it’s better if you don’t win the golf game. He’s the boss, he’s got all the resources. I don’t say that he’s gonna be affected in giving out resources one way or another, but it’s just human nature that if you act like a responsible guy, and he’s got real confidence that you’re doing what you’re doing, he’s gonna give you everything you want.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

