The Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald and MSNBC host Chris Hayes became locked in a bitter online feud this week after Greenwald published his scorched-earth Intercept resignation.

The feud started after Hayes responded to Greenwald’s resignation — which alleged censorship of his articles, among other things — with a tweet that read, “LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL.”

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 29, 2020

The Grayzone’s Aaron Maté shot back at Hayes, asking, “What are you laughing at? The idea that a journalist could actually have some integrity, courage, and commitment to the standards of their profession, rather than personal profit?”

What are you laughing at? The idea that a journalist could actually have some integrity, courage, and commitment to the standards of their profession, rather than personal profit? — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) October 29, 2020

Greenwald himself then joined in, adding, “Do you think Chris, while he’s giggling, will let me hold all the journalism awards he’s won for his intrepid, brave & important investigations?”

“If I’m not mistaken, the FBI paid him a visit after one very hard-hitting interview with Amy Klobuchar. That’s the stuff he’s made of,” Greenwald mocked.

Do you think Chris, while he’s giggling, will let me hold all the journalism awards he’s won for his intrepid, brave & important investigations? If I’m not mistaken, the FBI paid him a visit after one very hard-hitting interview with Amy Klobuchar. That’s the stuff he’s made of. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2020

Greenwald also retweeted an image posted by Maté that showed Hayes promoting the idea on MSNBC that President Donald Trump could have been a “Russian intel asset since 1987.”

The two media stars became entangled again after Hayes took a swipe at Greenwald’s decision to temporarily move his journalism to the paid newsletter service Substack.

“If Hitchens had lived he’d be making a $1 million dollars a year on substack writing exclusively about woke mobs and why the US must got to war with China,” Hayes remarked.

If Hitchens had lived he’d be making a $1 million dollars a year on substack writing exclusively about woke mobs and why the US must got to war with China. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 29, 2020

Greenwald punched back, tweeting, “That’s about 1/5 of what you’re making — not from individuals but from a huge corporation — for giggling every night in reverence for Amy Klobuchar and Adam Schiff. So in comparison it seems a bit more noble.”

That’s about 1/5 of what you’re making — not from individuals but from a huge corporation — for giggling every night in reverence for Amy Klobuchar and Adam Schiff. So in comparison it seems a bit more noble. https://t.co/vJxvYycG9k — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 30, 2020

Thursday also saw a few other swipes from Hayes, who said that conservative billionaire Peter Thiel “would back” a media venture between Greenwald and journalists Matt Taibbi and Andrew Sullivan.

The world absolutely deserves a joint Glenn/Taibbi/Sully venture. I’d read it! https://t.co/CVBcRdP74V — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 29, 2020

Not joking, I think Thiel would back it. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 29, 2020

Plants grow toward the light. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 29, 2020

Greenwald’s resignation from the Intercept blasted the “ideological homogeneity plaguing the national press” and the “mandated ideological and partisan loyalties” of media outlets, alleging that the outlet he co-founded had also fallen victim to the same issues after it refused to publish his article critical of 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden without substantial rewrites.

Greenwald previously defended Hayes in April after #FireChrisHayes trended on Twitter because the MSNBC host covered a sexual assault allegation against Biden.

Chris Hayes has been one of the media’s most virulent, relentless & arguably effective Trump critics — an all-consuming loathing for the President — but #FireChrisHayes was trending because he covered the sex assault allegations against Biden. Shows what MSNBC has cultivated. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 30, 2020

