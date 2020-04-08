Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts teared up as she remembered Tony Greer, the studio’s camera operator who passed away on Wednesday from the coronavirus.

“We also have some incredibly tough news to share with everyone. It’s a very sad day for our GMA family, we know the coronavirus has affected so many of you, and it has claimed one of our family members too. Our talented studio camera operator, Tony Greer, has passed from complications due to the coronavirus,” Roberts told viewers.

“He was such a bright light working in our studio for more than six years,” she said. “And you could just feel Tony’s beautiful spirit, you could feel it from a mile away.”

“We loved Tony, and there’s so many things that he loved,” she added before addressing Greer’s family and his love for music.

“He played a mean guitar, he was a cool dude. And he loved GMA… We loved every single moment we were blessed to spend and share with Tony,” said a tearful Roberts.

“Our condolences to his family in Chicago,” she continued. “His mother Fanny, we’ve got to say this to you ma’am, your son was a good man. He was kind, he was thoughtful, he was always a gentleman.”

“Tony and I shared the early shift in the breakfast room, and he was a consummate gentleman and just a lovely man. Just a lovely spirit,” added co-anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Michael Strahan also shared his memories of Greer and offered thoughts and prayers to his family.

Watch above, via ABC.

