‘GMA3’ Hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Set to Exit ABC News After Romantic Relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the former hosts of GMA3 whose stature at ABC News was imperiled after reports of their romance exploded in the tabloids, are set to leave ABC News.

The GMA3 hosts, who have been off the air since December, had a mediation session with ABC News on Thursday that TMZ described as “extremely contentious.”

While TMZ reported the pair have exited the network, a source told Mediaite discussions remain ongoing. CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported the pair are in “the final stages of negotiating an exit.”

In the immediate aftermath of tabloid reports of their romantic relationship, ABC insiders signaled that Holmes and Robach would not be disciplined and they returned to the air. Days later, however, they were benched by ABC News president Kim Godwin, who labeled the romance a “distraction” for viewers.

They remained benched, weeks later, with a revolving set of hosts filling in on GMA3.

TMZ reported last week that Robach and Holmes hired lawyers amid increasing tensions with the network. The pair were, according to the tabloid, “confused and frustrated” by the mixed messages.

