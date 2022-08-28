GOP Gov. Chris Sununu Accuses DOJ of Politicized Tactics in Rare Defense of Trump: ‘You Think This is a Coincidence’ Just Before Midterms?

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) suggested the timing FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was meant to give Democrats a boost before the midterms.

Sununu, who has been publicly outspoken against Trump in the past — even once famously calling him “f*cking crazy — made what was, for him, a somewhat rare defense of Trump on Sunday in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash over the search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Asked if he was “concerned” about the affadavit the FBI used to obtain its search warrant, Sununu touched on the affidavit’s heavy redactions as he called for more transparency.

“If you’re going to take unprecedented action and raid a former president’s house,” he said, “you better have a strategy for unprecedented transparency. I think we’re all concerned about what might be in those documents. Some were classified, some weren’t, what the serious nature was, but show us! You’ve gotta to be able to show your cards when you’re taking actions like this.”

Bash countered by pointing out that FBI’s search was for classified documents pertaining to U.S. intelligence and national security risks, “so they can’t reveal everything” in the affidavit. Sununu acknowledged this as he said people ought to be “concerned” about the documents, “but I don’t know what to be concerned about.”

“No one seems to,” he continued. “What’s the subject matter? What’s the dates? What’s the times? What are we talking about here?…I’m not saying put all the documents on the Internet, but give us some sense of the subject matter. Give us some sense of the timing. Give us some sense of what really drove us in there.”

Sununu finished his point by noting the country is getting close to the midterm elections, so he commented that the uproar surrounding the search would be politically advantageous to Democrats.

This has been a year and a half in the making. Former President Trump has been out of office for going on two years now. You think this is a coincidence just happening a few months before the midterm elections and all that sort of thing? So, you know, this is unprecedented. They had to have an unprecedented strategy, which they clearly didn’t have. They’re on their heels. They don’t know what to do. We want to see the information so we can have this discussion, we can talk about the subject matter with some sense.

Bash responded to Sununu’s argument by noting that the FBI executed its search warrant after the National Archives made numerous attempts to reach out and ask Trump for the return of the documents.

