Joe Scarborough Calls Out WSJ Editor by Name Over ‘Bullsh*t’ Op-Ed Defending Viktor Orbán: ‘Heinous!’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough called out Wall Street Journal editor Paul Gigot by name on Tuesday as he torched the newspaper’s editorial board for running a “bullsh*t” op-ed attacking liberal critics of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán that the host branded “bad faith” and outright “heinous.”

The article, titled “​​Democracy Lives in Europe, After All” was published in the newspaper on Monday, one day after Orbán lost his re-election bid, and chastized commentators and pundits who it claimed “predicted” he would “destroy democracy” in the country.

“The more elites cry fascism every time a conservative party does well, the more credibility they lose with the public,” The Journal’s board wrote. “Then voters may not listen when there’s a real wolf at the door.”

Scarborough had already slammed the piece on X late Monday, but on Tuesday’s Morning Joe, he returned to the subject, ripping into Gigot and asking how the piece ever got to “be printed” in the first place.

The host began by repeating his criticism of Orbán as someone who “took pride in talking about being illiberal” and whose government considered Hungary a “vassal state of [Vladimir] Putin’s Russia” like “it was 1975.”

Rounding on the editorial board piece, he continued:

They told Putin outright they were going to do his bidding, which is what’s so shocking to me about just what one the worst Wall Street Journal editorials, one of the most cynical Wall Street Journal editorials I’ve read in a very long time. And we usually quote them because on issues of freedom and democracy they’ve been very good during the Trump administration. But yesterday they suggested, ‘Oh, this is just libs crying wolf. There was never any real problem with Orbán.’ I have tried to stop swearing in posts, but I wrote [on X]: ‘What a cynical, bad faith effort to suggest Orbán was never a threat to western democracy. The man was beaten despite being a willing pawn to Putin, destroying an independent judiciary, destroying a free press, destroying a fair political system. This is pure –’ and we dotted it out in case little Johnny’s eating cereal at home – but that last word, unless our viewers can’t get it, is pure bullsh*t! It really was one of the most cynical, cynical editorials I’ve seen in a long time.

Speaking to guest Anne Applebaum, a noted journalist and historian who has repeatedly warned about Orbán for years, Scarborough railed: “Suggesting that cold warriors like you were like some libs that were crying wolf?”

As he called on Applebaum to explain “what was at stake” under Orbán, he namedropped The Journal’s editor: “I will never understand why Paul Gigot allowed this editorial to be printed. I know he can’t believe that, but, it really, it was heinous.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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