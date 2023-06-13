GOP Governor Laughs at Republicans’ ‘Nonsense’ Defenses of Trump: ‘They Are Scraping the Bottom of the Barrel’

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu had himself a chuckle after watching a montage of his fellow Republicans defending Donald Trump after photos showed allegedly classified documents in various locations at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami on Tuesday and faces 37 counts stemming from his retention of government material after leaving office. In its indictment, the Department of Justice says Trump willfully took the documents to his Florida estate when he left office and repeatedly thwarted the government’s efforts to retrieve them. The indictment contains photos of the material around the residence, including a bathroom.

He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Sununu joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, who played clips of Republicans defending the former president:

REPORTER: Was that a good look for the former president to have boxes in a bathroom? SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY: I don’t know. Is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time? A bathroom door locks. […] SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE: Everybody understands that President Trump had documents in his home. They were locked up, unlike President Biden’s in his glove compartment of a Corvette. […] REP. BYRON DONALDS: You just can’t walk through Mar-a-Lago of your own accord because Secret Service is all over the place. There are 33 bathrooms at Mar-a-Lago. So don’t act like it’s just in some random bathroom that the guests can go into.

“So, governor, what goes through your mind hearing some of your fellow Republicans like that offer these kinds of excuses?” Blitzer asked.

Sununu shook his head and laughed.

“Well, as a governor, I’m moving all my secret files into the bathroom immediately because apparently, that’s just fine as long as your house is big enough,” he joked. “Look, it’s nonsense. It’s absolute nonsense. They are scraping the bottom of the barrel to find some type of defense so that he won’t come after them, so the other conservative media outlets don’t come after them. It’s really being all done in fear.”

The governor went on to say that while Trump might win the Republican nomination, he can’t win the general election at this point.

“Trump can win the nomination,” he said. “But mathematically, we all know there’s no way he can win in November of ’24. In fact, this dividing line, these indictments just keep getting that gap bigger and bigger and bigger.”

In a previous appearance on CNN, Sununu said he is dumbfounded by the fact that Trump’s Republican primary rivals have largely avoided criticizing him.

“You’re down 40 points in the polls!” he exclaimed after Trump was federally indicted last week.

Watch above via CNN.

