‘You’re Down 40 Points in the Polls!’ Republican Governor Can’t Believe Trump’s GOP Rivals Aren’t Using Indictment Against Him At This Point

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) expressed utter disbelief that the Republican primary rivals of Donald Trump are not using the 37-count federal indictment against him.

The Department of Justice unsealed the indictment on Friday, showing Trump is being charged in connection with his possession of government documents he took to his Mar-a-Lago residence upon leaving the White House. The material “included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign counties; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack.”

Despite being indicted by the federal government and the state of New York, as well as being found liable for sexual assault and defamation last month in civil court, Trump remains the runaway frontrunner to win the Republican nomination.

Most of Trump’s opponents have either criticized the indictment or offered low-key responses.

Appearing on Friday’s AC360 on CNN, Sununu, who has said Trump should not be the GOP nominee, stated he doesn’t understand why the former president’s Republican rivals don’t use the federal indictment against him.

“It’s a huge problem,” the governor said. “And mostly it’s a huge problem for the Republican Party. Once again, the former president is just a terrible message-bearer for the Republican Party, and it’s scaring independents away.”

Host Anderson Cooper then asked about the Republican response:

COOPER: Does it surprise you that Nikki Haley or Tim Scott or others haven’t been vocal about this? SUNUNU: Yes, yes, yes! COOPER: Why? SUNUNU: You’re down 40 points in the polls! I don’t know why they’re doing it!

“When you’re in a race, you’re trying to beat the guy ahead of you,” the governor reminded the Republican candidates. You’d think that they’d be more aggressive. I get it that they’re trying to focus on the problems around the DOJ. And there are real problems there. That place needs an overhaul, no question.”

However, he concluded, “You’re running against a guy with 37 indictments against him. You almost look like you’re defending him at this point. Those are not–does not look like a serious candidate that’s willing to take him on over the next six months to knock his poll fun numbers down and shoot you to the top. Either you want to run for president and beat the guy or you don’t.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com