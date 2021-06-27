GOP Rep. Kinzinger Slams Trump Ohio Event as ‘Rally of a Loser President’ And Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Good Job of Being Famous’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) had some harsh words for his fellow Republicans, slamming former President Donald Trump’s event in Ohio Saturday as the “rally of a loser president,” sarcastically praising Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as doing a “good job of being famous,” and giving a cynical assessment of the state of his friendship with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Kinzinger spilled all this tea in a segment on CNN Newsroom Sunday evening. Host Pamela Brown played a clip of an interview with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) denouncing Trump’s Ohio rally as being “a bit like the WWF…it’s entertaining but it’s not real…a lot of show and bombast — it is going nowhere, the election is over, it was fair.”

Brown asked Kinzinger if he agreed with Romney’s view, noting that “a pretty big crowd” had showed up for Trump last night. “Clearly this movement didn’t lose steam from Trump’s defeat or his mishandling of the pandemic or the insurrection. What do you say?”

“I hope he’s right,” Kinzinger replied, describing how many people “are mad at me for just telling the truth, which used to be a pretty basic, you know, low bar,” because they “really truly believe that Donald Trump was elected president again.”

Trump’s Ohio rally, Kinzinger continued, was “a recycling of all his old talking points — it was a rally of a loser president.”

Trump was the first president to lose re-election in decades, he said, “and I don’t know why these folks would go there and just sort of worship a loser.”

The congressman spoke about the importance for leaders to “be truthful” and “lead,” even if it’s difficult. It was “really, really dangerous,” Kinzinger said, to have so many people believing the election was stolen because they refused to “hear people telling them otherwise.”

Elected officials, from the local level to Congress, he urged, needed to “say the simple thing: Joe Biden was elected president…quit pretending it was stolen.”

McCarthy deserved a lot of the blame, said Kinzinger. The minority leader had delivered a “great speech” accurately identifying Trump’s role in instigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, but then he “went down to Mar-a-Lago” because he wanted Trump’s help raising money, “and he took the paddles and put them to Donald Trump and resurrected him politically.”

Before McCarthy made that visit to Mar-a-Lago, Kinzinger explained, both he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had avoided talking about Trump and many Republicans were “waiting around and ready to denounce the insurrection,” but “the second Kevin went to Mar-a-Lago, it all changed and it silenced so many people.”

Brown mentioned a recent interview where Kinzinger said he hadn’t seen McCarthy in months, and asked how other GOP lawmakers treated him since he was so outspoken.

Kinzinger said he and the other Republicans didn’t really confront each other directly very often. Regarding McCarthy, “I consider him a friend of mine,” but he questioned if that was still true after the events of this year. “So look, is he still a friend? I guess maybe. I haven’t talked to him in six months.”

Brown then asked about Jim Acosta’s recent interview with Greene, where she said she wanted to serve on the Jan. 6 commission (one of several comments that had Acosta joking about tearing all his hair out).

Greene has “plenty of time,” Kinzinger responded, “because she was stripped of her committees so she doesn’t do anything but travel the country and attack people and come up with crazy conspiracy theories and try to be famous.”

“She’s done a good job of being famous,” he quipped. “We all know her, so, congratulations.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

