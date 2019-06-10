Rep. Rob Woodall (R-GA) sat down with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt Sunday evening and proudly explained why he chose not to read the Mueller Report.

After a brief discussion about President Donald Trump’s criticism of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the ongoing trade negotiations with Mexico, Hunt turned to “the investigations” and simply asked if her guest had the Mueller Report. When the outgoing congressional member who has longtime identified as a member of the Tea Party said that he had not, Hunt asked why.

Woodall’s explanation appeared to confuse his host as he seemed to defend his willful ignorance. The Georgia Rep opened by lauding Special Counsel Robert Mueller as a “man of great integrity” before explaining his concern about putting the “entire power of the United States Justice Department behind anything” suggesting that, despite Mueller’s integrity, one can”achieve an agenda. You can drive a message.”

The odd interview sort of got odder from there. Hunt asked her guest “As a concerned curious citizen, you weren’t interested to read it?”

Woodall replied “I didn’t read the Bill Clinton report, either. I didn’t follow any of that news.”

Hunt: “You weren’t in Congress at the time!”

But Woodall was a voter. So there’s that.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com