Maryland Governor Larry Hogan defended the measures his state has taken on the coronavirus Sunday and dismissed one public official who went on a tear against the shutdown orders in place.

On CNN’s State of the Union, Jake Tapper showed a clip of Maryland Republican congressman Andy Harris saying, “I didn’t wake up in communist China and I didn’t wake up in North Korea this morning. And tomorrow morning I should be able to go to the church of my choice and worship the way I choose.”

That’s your fellow Maryland Republican comparing the way you’re running your state to communist China and North Korea. What’s your response, sir?” Tapper asked.

Hogan started by saying everyone has a right to protest and express themselves. He added, “A couple of dozen people did so yesterday. And they have every right to do that. Sadly, we had far more people die yesterday in Maryland than we had protesters.”

“Congressman Harris, I’m not sure where he woke up yesterday morning, but maybe he confused North Korea and South Korea,” the governor continued. “South Korea is doing a great job on testing and we just saved the lives of thousands of Marylanders by getting those half million tests from Korea. But I really don’t have any further comment. I mean, he’s obviously got the right to say whatever crazy things he wants to say. But, you know, I don’t really need to respond to them.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

