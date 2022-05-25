Greg Abbott Confronted by Reporter For Attending Fundraiser After Uvalde Shooting: ‘Why Did You Not Cancel That Event?’

As Texas Governor Greg Abbott held his press conference on yesterday’s school shooting in Uvalde, he faced questions about why he attended a fundraiser as his state was reeling from the massacre.

The Texas Tribune reported that hours after the news broke about the Uvalde shooting on Tuesday, Abbott attended a fundraiser for his reelection campaign 300 miles away from the town. Campaign spokesperson Mark Miner told the outlet Abbott used the event to address the shooting, along with Texas’ wildfire situation, but “All campaign and political activity, including a scheduled fundraiser for this evening, have postponed until further notice.”

While Abbott and other officials addressed the shooting on Wednesday, a reporter asked him, “Why did you not cancel that event?” The reporter also noted the pledge from Abbott’s office to postpone political events until further notice, so he asked if that includes the speaking engagement Abbott was scheduled to have at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention, where former President Donald Trump is also going to speak.

Abbott defended his attendance by saying the wildfires represented a “different disaster” he needed to address in Taylor County.

“That is when I learned about the shooting that was taking place pretty much at that time here,” he said. “On the way back to Austin, I stopped and let people know that I could not stay, that I needed to go, and I wanted them to know what happened, and get back to Austin so I could continue my collaboration with Texas law enforcement to make sure all the needs were being met here in the Uvalde area.”

Addressing his future events, Abbott said, “I’m living moment to moment right now. My heart, my head, and my body are in Uvalde right now, and I’m here to help the people who are hurting.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

