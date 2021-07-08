Cohosts of The Five took a victory lap after the sentencing of onetime liberal darling Michael Avenatti. The former attorney for Stormy Daniels was sentenced on Thursday to 30 months in prison for attempting to extort Nike for $25 million. Avenatti was briefly something of a folk hero for many liberals thanks to his numerous television appearances which he used to bash Donald Trump.

“I don’t like to kick a guy when he’s down, but this is a truly loathsome creature,” said Gerald Rivera. “The media [is] looking very foolish after praising this creep.”

The Five then aired a brief montage of fawning media coverage of Avenatti, which included an interview on CNN’s Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter.

“Looking ahead to 2020,” Stelter told Avenatti on his show in September of 2018, “One reason why I’m taking you seriously as a contender is because of your presence on cable news.”

The Fox News cohosts enjoyed a good laugh in response to that clip.

“He got 30 months,” said Greg Gutfeld. “That’s one month for every hair on his head. I’m curious. Will Brian Stelter or [CNN president] Jeff Zucker visit him in jail? After all–”

“Conjugal visit,” Watters interjected.

“Jesse Watters!” exclaimed Dana Perino.

“Not that there’s anything wrong with that,” Watters added, in an apparent reference to “The Outing” episode of Seinfeld.

Gutfeld wondered, “But how does CNN report this? I mean it’s like, ‘Michael Avenatti, a lawyer we just heard about today, we did not party with him. There are no pictures of us with Don Lemon in the Hamptons. Uh, he just went to jail and we are so happy that he went to jail and we have nothing to do with him.’ How else are they gonna report on it?”

