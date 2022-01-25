As the media world knows by now, President Joe Biden called Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a bitch” on Monday in response to the reporter’s question about inflation.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Doocy asked as he was being ushered out of the East Room after a photo op.

“No, it’s a great asset,” Biden said sarcastically, apparently unaware his microphone was still on. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Biden later called Doocy to “clear the air.” The reporter took it in stride and relayed that the president said, “It’s nothing personal, pal.” Doocy said he also responded by telling Biden he appreciated him reaching out.

Addressing S.O.B.-gate on Tuesday’s The Five, Greg Gutfeld actually sided with the president.

“Biden was right, it was a dumb question!” he said. “‘Will inflation hurt your chances?’ Of course, it will! So actually, Biden was correct. It was a dumb question.”

Gutfeld then explained why Doocy’s reaction shows Fox News is different from CNN when handling hostile politicians:

But that’s the best part about Fox News. We aren’t CNN. We aren’t wetting our shorts and calling this, you know, an attack on democracy or an insurrection. Every time [Jim] Acosta acted like a stone tool and got CNN’s cavalcade of Karens, you know, fretting about the coming reign of terror. The fact that we find this hilarious and that we can make fun of Peter Doocy says everything about how much fun this network is. But if it were Jim Acosta, they’d have to change [Anderson] Cooper’s sheets. Carl Bernstein would say it’s worse than Watergate. And also, if you didn’t mind Trump berating the press, you shouldn’t mind now.

Gutfeld concluded, “I think we should be more obnoxious to the press. I do my best.”



