Gutfeld Panelist Jim Norton Eviscerates Bud Light Protests, Declares He’d Drink Diet Coke Even If ‘Hitler Was on the Can’

Comedian Jim Norton issued a reality check for those protesting Bud Light over the company’s decision to use transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as their latest spokesperson.

“This is a product that makes you pee your pants and drive the wrong way on the highway and people are so upset,” the SiriusXM host and former Opie and Anthony co-host said on Gutfeld! on Thursday.

Conservatives like Kid Rock have publicly blasted Bud Light for its decision, but Norton argued the company isn’t marketing “against anyone” and their mistake was likely picking an overdramatic influencer, not a transgender spokesperson. Gutfeld partially agreed with the point, calling influencers overdramatic.

Norton drove his point home by declaring he’d drink a Diet Coke even if Adolf Hitler was high living Osama bin Laden on the can because his “identity” isn’t derived from others who drink his beverage of choice.

“My identity is not wrapped up in who else drinks the beverage I drink,” Norton said. “Like, I like Diet Coke. I wouldn’t care if Hitler was on the can. I would drink Diet Coke. If he was high-fiving bin Laden, I’d be like, ‘I’d like a Diet Coke, please.’ Then I’d crush the little mustache hairs off it and I would enjoy my Diet Coke. My identity is not tied in with other people who enjoy the beverage I enjoy.”

Comedian Joe Rogan similarly mocked the Bud Light protests recently on his podcast, cracking a Bud Light open while laughing at Kid Rock and others for their stand.

Watch above via Fox News.

