Hannity Asks Trump What He’d Do Differently as President, Trump Suggests He Focused Too Much on ‘Fake News’

Sean Hannity interviewed Donald Trump via phone for nearly 40 minutes on Wednesday night. The 45th president played some of his greatest hits, but departed from his usual repertoire when the Fox News host asked him what he’d do differently if he were elected to a second term.

“I know you would not answer the question if I ask you now,” Hannity began, explaining that Trump would likely not answer any queries about whether he is running for president in 2024. “Just one thing – just one – that you would do differently a second time.”

After a brief pause, Trump responded:

Well, look, there are many things that you’d do differently. We had an incredible administration with tax cuts and regulation cuts and rebuilding the military and Warp Speed and think of this, just Space Force. We did so many things. But I think one of the things that I would do differently, you know, I found the media is so corrupt that I would really not focus on them almost at all. I’d just focus on getting the job done for the American people. You cater to the media, you deal with the media. They’re very dishonest, they write opposite things, they have sources that aren’t sources. They’re unbelievably dishonest, hence the name, fake news. I mean they’re fake news. And I think really I’d focus on getting the job done, getting our country back. Our country has never been in a worse position than it is right now.

“Am I hearing you right?” asked Hannity. “You would ignore the media for the most part and focus on cleaning up the mess that Joe Biden has created?”

The host rattled off a number of complaints about Biden before Trump proceeded to criticize the current president some more to end the interview.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com