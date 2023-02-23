Hannity Challenges 2024 GOP Candidate For Dodging on Differences Between Him and Trump: ‘You’re Running Against Him!’

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked a 2024 Republican candidate for president a question that has stumped other contenders this week: what makes you different from former President Donald Trump?

Vivek Ramaswamy, a millionaire biotech entrepreneur who has established himself as a prominent critic of “woke culture” in regular Fox News appearances, appeared on Hannity Thursday night to discuss his longshot bid for the presidency.

“You’re looking for the Republican nomination,” Hannity said to his guest. “Probably the leader right now would be Donald Trump if you look a the polls. What are the policy differences you have between yourself and Donald Trump?”

Other candidates have had trouble with that question, no doubt out of fear of angering Trump’s base or even the president himself, who has shown little hesitancy to blast the competition on his social media platform.

“First of all, Donald Trump is a friend,” Ramaswamy said. “I am not running against him. I’m running on a vision for our nation.”

Hannity jumped in: “Wait, wait. But you’re not running for him. You’re running against him. Let’s be honest.”

As the live Hannity crowd laughed, Ramaswamy gave the question a second try.

“He was the OG America first. I am taking about taking that to the next level with America First 2.0,” he said. “Let’s get the job done, which means dismantling federal bureaucracy.”

Ramaswamy proposed “eight-year sunset clauses for anybody in the federal bureaucracy” and completely shutting down federal agencies, including the Department of Education.

“So I think it’s about taking it to the next level,” Ramaswamy said.

Not exactly a policy difference, but an answer.

