We’ve already posted about an early clash from the shocking Sean Hannity-Bill de Blasio sitdown on Fox News Wednesday night. But the unlikely duo didn’t even make it out of the first segment before butting heads once again.

After a tussle over immigration reform, Hannity and de Blasio locked horns on the subject of guns. The Fox News host tried to pin down the mayor on whether he believes a person who passes a mental health examination and background check should have the right to own a firearm.

“Should every New Yorker have the same protection you have?” Hannity said.

“I believe people have rights,” de Blasio said. “I believe we need new gun safety laws. AND we have a police department … that is making it safer all the time.”

Hannity tried to ask the question a number of different ways, but couldn’t get a straight answer from the mayor.

“Does every new Yorker, if somebody breaks into their house, they’re good people, law-abiding people, pay their taxes, obey the rules, pass the background check, should they have a right to a gun in their house!?” Hannity said. “Yes or no!?”

“I ain’t buying what you’re selling,” de Blasio said.

“The answer is no, but you’re afraid to say it,” Hannity said.

“My answer is my answer,” the mayor said. He added, “You are trying to set up a reality where you get to paint a picture on your own terms. It doesn’t work that way.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

