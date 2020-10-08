Sean Hannity and his guests largely panned Kamala Harris’ performance at the big vice presidential debate, but everyone went off on Geraldo Rivera when he said Harris had good moments and accomplished what she needed to at the debate.

As Hannity said Harris was lying about several issues, Rivera argued, “I think you’re burying the lede”:

“The only real mistake Kamala Harris made tonight was over-smirking, over-smiling. She had to sell herself to the American people as not a scary lady, that she would be a competent, believable, credible vice president. I think she passed that threshold. I think that the vice president’s only sin tonight was over-talking… In terms of the specific issues, I think it’s all about the impression. I think this was a tie.”

Hannity and Leo Terrell exclaimed in objection as Rivera argued that Harris had a few good moments, while saying Pence did better on most of the issues.

“What debate did he watch?!” Terrell shouted.

“I don’t know what debate you watched.” Hannity agreed.

Mike Huckabee joked Rivera should “get to an ophthalmologist tomorrow” for how he saw the debate.

When Hannity spoke next, he said, “Geraldo, I love you, but you missed the whole thing here. When you’re caught in outright lies, that is devastating because those become campaign ads.”

Terrell said it’s clear that Harris lost and remarked, “Geraldo, maybe you want to be apologetic to her for whatever reason, but on the issues…”

“She is a historic figure,” Rivera shot back, “and I think you have to give some due deference to the fact that she is a historic figure.”

“No, no, no!” Terrell shouted. “We are not here for symbols. We’re here for substance!”

Rivera stood by his assessment and said, “Mike Pence had to crush her tonight… and he had to do it in a way that was convincing that she could not be vice president. That did not happen.”

Terrell continued shouting that he was wrong before Hannity moved on.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

