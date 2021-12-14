Hannity SLAMS Liz Cheney for Reading Private Text Message During 1/6 Hearing: ‘Weak Attempt to Smear Yours Truly’

On Tuesday, Sean Hannity addressed the fact that during 1 1/6 committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read aloud a text the Fox News host sent to Trump chief of-staff Mark Meadows during the Capitol riot. Cheney read the text on Monday, just a couple of hours before Hannity interviewed Meadows on his show, but neither broached the subject.

Hannity discussed the matter on his radio show Tuesday afternoon, and later on Fox News.

“Now, last night in a weak attempt to smear yours truly and presumably I guess President Trump,” said Hannity, “Congresswoman Cheney presented one of my text messages from January 6th to Mark Meadows. Surprise, surprise, surprise: I said to Mark Meadows the exact same thing I was saying live on the radio at that time and on TV that night on January 6th and well beyond January 6th. And by the way, where is the outrage in the media over my private text messages being released again publicly? Do we believe in privacy in this country? Apparently not.”

Hannity called himself “an honest and straightforward person. I say the same thing in private that I say to all of you.”

The Fox News host added, “Liz Cheney knows this. She doesn’t seem to care. She’s interested in one thing and one thing only: smearing Trump and purging him from the party.”

Hannity claimed “sources” had begged Trump to pardon Scooter Libby, the former chief-of-staff for Vice President Dick Cheney. Trump pardoned him in 2018. The Fox News host suggested communications between the Cheneys and Trump be disclosed publicly.

“Liz, let’s release your phone records and texts, and your family discussing Donald Trump, considering you’re so free to release everybody else’s.”

He later added, “You’re a rock star now to the media mob. Temporarily. They’ll turn on you again.”

