Sean Hannity went on a tear Wednesday night against the judge in the Michael Flynn case over some significant new developments.

Last week the DOJ dropped the case against Flynn. But Judge Emmet Sullivan is taking steps that will continue the case. Per Politico:

[Sullivan announced] Wednesday evening that he is appointing a former federal judge to argue against the government’s unusual bid to dismiss the case against an ally of President Donald Trump. Sullivan’s order also directed the retired judge, John Gleeson, to recommend whether Flynn should face a criminal contempt charge for perjury — apparently for declaring under oath at two different court proceedings that he was guilty of lying to the FBI, before he reversed course in January and claimed he had never lied.

Hannity accused Sullivan of taking “a clearly political stand” and said, “We’ve seen his bias.”

“Mr. Sullivan, what part of General Flynn being ambushed and set up by McCabe and Comey don’t you understand?” he asked.

“You botched this from day one and you had a bias from day one,” Hannity continued. “You reek of ignorance, you reek of political bias. So Judge Sullivan, you and you alone from this day forward are responsible for continuing what has been a travesty of justice that destroyed four years of an American hero’s life, and it’s time for a new venue and a new judge and someone unlike you that doesn’t have political bias.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]