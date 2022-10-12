Harris Faulkner Presses Blake Masters Why He Removed Claim 2020 Election Was Stolen From Website

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner pressed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters about a recent edit to his campaign website that removed claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

The discussion came at the end of a segment on The Faulkner Focus Wednesday as the Republican candidate was giving an update on his challenge to incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Masters is one of the controversial candidates whose struggles to overtake their Democratic opponents have plagued the GOP establishment, leading to infighting about funding these races that are critical for the Republicans to win back majority control.

Masters has been trailing Kelly in the polls, including the latest survey taken earlier this month that showed Kelly leading 46% to 33% and Libertarian candidate Marc Victor increasingly looking like a spoiler for Masters with 15%.

After Masters won his primary, he scrubbed several comments and sections from his website, including toning down pro-life language and his claims that the election was stolen.

In early August, Masters’ website said, “We need to get serious about election integrity. The 2020 election was a rotten mess — if we had had a free and fair election, President Trump would be sitting in the Oval Office today and America would be so much better off.”

By the end of the month, that was edited down to just “We need to get serious about election integrity.”

Faulkner asked Masters about this website edit Wednesday, saying that she had “done my homework” and asked him about a recent poll showing that there were a lot of candidates running this year who believed that the 2020 election “was not fair” and that “Joe Biden is not the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.”

“With that as a back drop,” said Faulkner, “I know at one point your website had featured this statement,” and then she read the text that had been on Masters’ site regarding the 2020 election.

“That comment no longer sits on your website. Why not?” she asked.

“Well, I still believe it,” Masters replied. “That’s for sure.”

“Like I said in my debate last week,” he continued, “I think if everyone followed the law, President Trump would be in the Oval Office.”

Masters then complained about how the FBI had “pressured Facebook and other Big Tech companies to censor true information about Hunter Biden’s very serious crimes in the weeks before the election, so millions of people didn’t get to read about it.”

“I think that one act of corporate censorship, of Big Tech censorship sent Biden into the White House,” he declared. “And unfortunately for all of us, because he is doing a really bad job as President of the United States.”

“Now that’s interesting,” said Faulkner, “because that has nothing to do with the election process. You are thinking about why it was not fair and what Americans need to know.”

Faulkner circled back to her question about the editing of Masters’ website. “I would just ask again why it was taken down,” she asked, and mentioned how the Libertarian candidate Victor had brought up the issue at the recent debate.

“Like I said,” said Masters, “I think states change the rules to flood the zone with mail-in ballots, I think that’s messed up. But I think the biggest problem, Harris, with the 2020 election, was Big Tech working with Big Media and apparently being pressured by the FBI to censor true information about Hunter Biden’s crimes. Call me old fashioned, I think the American people should determine who the president is, not Google or Facebook.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

