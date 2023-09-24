‘Have You Seen What’s Going On…The Rapes?’ GOP Rep. and CNN’s Acosta Throw Down Over Claim Biden Intentionally Creating Border ‘Invasion’

CNN anchor Jim Acosta traded jabs with House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ralph Norman over if President Joe Biden is intentionally allowing people to cross the U.S. southern border illegally.

Republican lawmakers and media pundits have criticized the Biden administration over the influx of migrants coming across the southern border near Eagle Pass, Texas. The city’s mayor declared a statement of emergency earlier this week after 5,000 migrants enter Eagle Pass from Piedras Negras, Mexico.

During a Sunday interview with Norman, Acosta asked the GOP lawmaker how Republicans plan on addressing the issues at the border if they allow the government to shutdown.

Norman responded the Republicans and the public at large will have to put pressure on the Biden administration to beef up security at the border. He then claimed the administration is “intentionally” not securing the border because “they’re doing it for power.”

The debate then went off the rails when Acosta pushed back on Norman’s theory.

ACOSTA: What do you mean by that? Intentionally doing what? Where is your evidence of this? Where’s your proof of this? It just sounds like you’re throwing rhetoric around with no basis in fact. NORMAN: Have you been to the border? ACOSTA: Of course I have. NORMAN: Have you seen what’s going on? The rapes. It’s open. I mean, nobody can deny that. It’s a crisis. ACOSTA: I’ll ask the questions, sir. And the border is not open. That is that is something that is peddled as a talking point. That is not true. There are there are fences. There are walls. There are Border Patrol agents who work on the border.

Watch the full segment above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com