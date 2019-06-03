On the latest episode of BBC satirical show Have I Got News for You, the panel discussed what Prince Charles removed from his home in advance of President Donald Trump’s State visit to the UK, including a photo of former President Barack Obama.

As they went on to deliberate why there might be tension between the president and Prince Charles, Private Eye editor Ian Hislop offered “[Trump] had a thing about Diana,” Prince Charles’s late ex-wife.

In his 1997 book The Art of the Comeback, Trump wrote: “I only have one regret in the women department, that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer.”

The Queen, Prince William and Princess Kate — the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — and Prince Harry have all met the president on Monday. However, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex is not in attendance, due to the visit coming too soon after the birth of her son.

The show’s guest host, comedian Richard Ayoade, joked that the Queen tried to use this excuse to get out of meeting Trump “even though Prince Edward is fifty five.”

