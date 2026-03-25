Ex-Google Exec Named Top BBC Boss After Trump Editing Scandal Leadership Ousters

The BBC appointed former Google executive Matt Brittin as its next director-general on Wednesday, handing the reins of the UK’s public broadcaster to a Big Tech veteran amid the mounting pressure posed by President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit.

Brittin will formally take over on May 18, replacing Tim Davie, the outgoing director-general who formally steps down next week having announced his resignation in November after scandal engulfed the broadcaster over the editing of a clip featuring Trump.

The clip was used in a BBC Panorama documentary, aired in October 2024 but first reported on by The Telegraph in November, and spliced together two separate clips which Trump’s team argue gave the “mistaken impression” he called for violence on January 6, 2021.

The fallout triggered a wave of resignations at the top of the BBC, including those of Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness.

The appointment lands as the broadcaster faces a multibillion-dollar lawsuit from the president and renewed scrutiny after a racial slur aired during February’s BAFTAs, compounding tensions ahead of a government review of the BBC’s Royal Charter, the broadcaster’s mission and funding mandate, which expires in 2027.

BBC chair Samir Shah said the “stakes have never been higher” for the organization.

In his first remarks on Wednesday, Brittin struck a tone of urgency about the broadcaster’s future, saying: “Now, more than ever, we need a thriving BBC that works for everyone in a complex, uncertain and fast changing world.”

He added: “This is a moment of real risk, yet also real opportunity. The BBC needs the pace and energy to be both where stories are, and where audiences are.”

Brittin, who stepped down in 2025 as Google’s president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, brings a markedly different background from recent BBC leaders, with a background rooted in digital transformation rather than traditional broadcasting.

He said he was “honoured and excited” to take on the role, adding he would work “to listen, to learn, to lead, and to serve the public, working hard to earn their trust every day.”

Rhodri Talfan Davies will serve as interim director-general until Brittin assumes the post.

Watch above via Sky News.

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