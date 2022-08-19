‘He Thinks He Can Be President’: Adam Kinzinger Rips His ‘Friend’ Mike Pompeo for Shedding His ‘Moral Center’ for Trump

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) criticized Mike Pompeo for “doing Donald Trump’s bidding” during his time as secretary of state.

Kinzinger, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, also theorized Pompeo, who he described as a “friend,” will run for president.

On Friday’s The Lead, host Jake Tapper asked the Republican from Illinois to react to comments Pompeo made about the committee to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday.

On his interview with the committee, Pompeo said lawmakers were “chasing witches.”

“They were chasing witches, right?” he said. “They were looking for discussions about the 25th Amendment, discussions that I never seriously undertook with any of my counterparts. They were looking to build a storyline, the conclusion of which was already written.”

Tapper played the clip, and Kinzinger responded:

I can’t reveal what he talked about, but let me say this about Mike. We’re friends. We worked together in Congress. He was as hawkish as I am. Very much a believer in what America stood for. […] He became secretary of state and basically did all of Donald Trump’s bidding. He wrote the deal with the Taliban for God sakes, and then he’s trying to pin this all on Biden. Look, I blame Joe Biden for what happened in Afghanistan. I also blame Mike Pompeo.

The congressman added he believes Pompeo will run for president.

“He’s trying to run for president,” Kinzinger said. “Let’s be clear, he wants to run for president. He knows that he can’t go after Trump and run for president. He’s hoping Trump won’t run and he can use that lane. That is someone without a moral center, and he had a moral center.”

The congressman added Pompeo did some “heroic things” as part of the Trump administration, but concluded “power is very, very attractive to some people.”

Watch above, via CNN.

