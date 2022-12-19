‘He Was Fine With the Sedition and the Bigotry – the NFT Was the Bridge Too Far’: S.E. Cupp Roasts Bannon Over Trump Criticism

CNN commentator S.E. Cupp mocked Steve Bannon after he criticized former President Donald Trump for selling NFT trading cards of himself.

Trump was widely ridiculed across the political spectrum. That included Bannon, a former White House adviser to Trump, who ripped the move on his show War Room.

“I can’t do this anymore,” Bannon said. “He’s one of the greatest presidents in history, but I gotta tell you: whoever–what business partner and anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago – and I love the folks down there – but we’re at war. They oughta be fired today.”

Appearing on Monday’s CNN Tonight, Cupp spoke offered her reaction.

“You can’t underestimate just how loyal a lot of his fans – but also his surrogates and supporters are,” she stated. “I just heard Steve Bannon say he’s out over the NFTs. He was fine with the sedition and the bigotry – the NFT was the bridge too far.”

Cupp added that Bannon will “come back around.”

She then turned cited Vice President Mike Pence, who had a falling out with Trump that began when Pence presided over the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Trump falsely claimed the contest was rigged against him and urged Pence to refuse certification even though he had no authority to do so.

“You had Mike Pence just yesterday or today saying, ‘Well, gosh, I hope he isn’t indicted. That would just be a shame,'” she continued, referring to the chants of “Hang Mike Pence” by Trump supporters during the Capitol insurrection. “The guy’s supporters tried to kill you in the Capitol. Donald Trump did nothing to stop it. And you don’t think he should face any consequences?”

Bannon was a proponent of overturning the election and participated in strategy sessions at a hotel in Washington, D.C. in the days leading up to the riot. During his show on Jan. 5, 2021, he claimed that “all hell will break loose tomorrow.”

Cupp concluded that Republicans “will absolutely find ways to continue defending Donald Trump.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com