Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Donald Trump’s conduct in the classified documents was “egregious” and that he believes the former president will be convicted in a trial that could take place by next summer.

Trump has been indicted in four different cases from criminal conduct, including over allegations that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election. If convicted, Trump could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Barr noted that he thinks GOP voters will reject Trump as the nominee due to his legal troubles during an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News.

“I think when push comes to shove, it’ll be clear that there are other candidates who can win decisively,” Barr told Cavuto. “But, you know, I think the chances are that that he will be and he will be convicted on some counts.”

That said, Barr said he did not think his former boss will spend any time in prison.

“I don’t think that that translates into jail time,” Barr added. “Because I think, you know, if I was attorney general and we were prosecuting, for example, on the documents case, which is a righteous case, I wouldn’t want to see a former president in jail. I think a very substantial penalty would serve the public interest. But putting him in jail as too many collateral bad impacts on the country.”

Earlier in the interview, Barr said that Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump could begin before next summer.

I think the federal cases are legitimate. At the end of the day, at the core of this thing, he engaged in the case of the documents and outrageous behavior where anyone would be prosecuted. I don’t know of any attorney general who could walk away from it. He’s not being prosecuted for having the documents. He’s being prosecuted for obstruction to egregious instances are alleged. So I think that’s a very simple case, and that should be tried. If the judge is anywhere competent, that can be concluded before the summer and the other case after the election, he in my opinion, he did cross the line. It wasn’t just rough and tumble politics. He crossed the line.

Watch above via Fox News.

