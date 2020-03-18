Hedge Fund Heavy Bill Ackman Warns CNBC That ‘Hell is Coming’ in Stunning Interview: ‘America Will End as We Know It’

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman stunned CNBC Wednesday with an intense doomsday economic forecast, and a plea to President Donald Trump’s administration for a full U.S. shutdown.

Appearing on CNBC’s Halftime Report, Ackman — the CEO of Pershing Square Capital — painting a stunning portrait of how the U.S. economy will soon look without drastic action.

“Hell is coming,” Ackman said, with his voice breaking. He added, “This is a feeling like I’ve never had. Like there’s a tsunami coming.”

Ackman claims he’s seen the writing on the wall with coronavirus for two months.

“My colleagues thought I was a lunatic,” he said. “I did stuff I’ve never done before. I’ve never had more than $200 in my wallet. I went to the bank, and I took out a large amount of money in cash. I made preparations a month ago.”

The course of action for the U.S. government couldn’t be any clearer, as far as the hedge fund manager is concerned.

“We need to shut it down now,” Ackman said. “Shut it down now.”

Ackman believes that the government is seriously considering a shutdown on the scale he is proposing. But if they opt against hit, Ackman believes the consequences will be catastrophic.

“America will end as we know it,” he said during the full, 28-minute long interview, which can be seen here. “I’m sorry to say so, unless we take this option.”

Watch above, via CNBC.

