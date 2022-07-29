Here Are the 5 House Democrats Who Voted Against the Assault Weapons Ban on Friday – and the 2 Republicans Who Voted in Favor

The House of Representatives voted to reinstate a ban on “assault weapons” Friday evening, and multiple Democrats voted against it.

Simultaneously, two Republicans broke with the rest of their party and voted in favor of banning certain types of firearms amid a spate of mass shootings across the country.

The legislation seeks to “regulate assault weapons, to ensure that the right to keep and bear arms is not unlimited, and for other purposes.”

The Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 narrowly passed 217-213. With 60 votes needed to pass in the Senate, the bill is almost certainly dead on arrival.

Nonetheless, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrated the passage of a bill as she slammed the gavel.

“The bill is passed!” Pelosi said, adorning a smile.

While a majority of Democrats voted for the bill, there were five notable defections.

Reps. Henry Cuellar (TX), Jared Golden (ME), Vicente Gonzalez (TX), Kurt Schrader (OR) and Ron Kind (WI) each voted no on the bill.

None commented on their votes publicly, although Cuellar took to his Twitter page afterward to announce he had voted for a bill to ban Americans from owning lions and tigers.

Today, I voted for the #BigCatPublicSafetyAct to end the cub petting industry and having lions and tigers as pets. This will make our communities safer and it is the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/PxQRYeVRGI — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) July 30, 2022

Two Republicans also crossed party lines on the bill. Reps. Chris Jacobs (NY) and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA) voted with a majority of Democrats to pass the bill.

Neither commented.

If the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 does happen to advance to President Joe Biden’s desk, it will target certain semiautomatic pistols, rifles and shotguns – depending on the capacity of the magazine each weapon can carry.

The bill is similar to the 10-year 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which Congress let lapse in 2004.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

