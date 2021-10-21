Here Are the Nine Republicans Who Voted With the Democrats to Hold Steve Bannon in Contempt of Congress

The House of Representatives voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress on Thursday.

The vote came after the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol approved the charge on Tuesday. Bannon had been subpoenaed by the committee, but he is refusing to comply with it. On his podcast on January 5, Bannon predicted, “All hell will break loose tomorrow.” The committee is trying to ascertain if Bannon had foreknowledge of the attack or was somehow involved in its planning.

The final vote of the full House was 229 to 202, with nine Republicans joining the Democrats. They are:

Liz Cheney (WY)

Anthony Gonzalez (OH)

Jamie Herrera Beutler (WA)

Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)

John Katko (NY)

Adam Kinzinger (IL)

Nancy Mace (SC)

Peter Meijer (MI)

Fred Upton (MI)

Cheney and Kinzinger are the only Republicans who sit on the House select committee looking into 1/6. The were appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after she rejected two Republican nominees by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). In response, McCarthy withdrew all of his nominees.

UPDATE 10/21/21, 4:30pm: This post originally noted that Republican Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho voted “yes.” It has been updated to reflect the fact that he changed his vote to “no.”

