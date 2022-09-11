Herschel Walker Rambles His Way Through a 9/11 Reflection: ‘This Country Was…On a War With a Country That Didn’t Believe In Us’

Herschel Walker gave a convoluted statement about 9/11 Sunday during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

The Georgia Republican nominee for Senate joined Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures — with much of the day’s conversation revolving around the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans. So Bartiromo, in her opening question, asked Walker for his thoughts on the state of the country 21 years after the attacks, and to speak more broadly about policy changes he’d like to see.

The Senate hopeful proceeded to ramble his way through his response — accusing President Joe Biden of dividing the country:

Well, you know, you’ve gotta pay tribute to the 9/11 victims, you know? But also, you saw America come together. You saw America come together because this country was, you know, it was on a war with a country that didn’t believe in us. And right now we have leaders in Washington like Joe Biden doing venomous speeches that doesn’t believe in American people. He’s trying to separate us. I’m running against Senator Warnock who’s another one that says White people gotta apologize for whiteness. America gotta apologize for it whiteness. You’re trying to separate people because you’re looking for a vote. That’s why I’ve been encouraging people, getting out and campaigning, letting people know that we’re not racist bad people, that right now, we’ve got to come together… In the Bible it says a house divided cannot stand. And that seems to be what Raphael Warnock and Joe Biden want to do is separate the people.

The polls in Georgia show a competitive contest between Walker and his incumbent rival, Senate Raphael Warnock (D). Walker has confounded political observers with a number of bizarre statements throughout his campaign.

Watch above via Fox News.

