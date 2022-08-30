Herschel Walker Baffles With Answer About His Mental Health Involving Joe Biden and a ‘Bent’ Bicycle

Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, Herschel Walker, was asked about attacks on his mental health in an interview Tuesday with Newsmax and gave a bit of a baffling response.

“Herschel, you know, you acknowledge that the race is getting ugly and there are constant attacks levied against you questioning your mental fitness, among other things. How does that make you feel when that happens? And what is your response?” anchor Katrina Szish asked.

“Well, my response is I’ve always been very transparent. I’ve been very transparent. And I will be a champion for mental health because I’ve helped so many people that had a mental health problem,” Walker responded.

“I think a lot of families have a lot of struggles with mental health, and I will be a champion for that. And they can continue to bring all this, what they want to do against me, because people know what I stand for, Herschel Walker is still standing,” he continued, before adlibbing a bit:

My bike is not bent so anyone can ride my bike like he’s going to have Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden riding his bike because he’s going to be voting for whatever they say.

Walker appeared to be referring to his general election opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who Walker is leading in the latest Emerson College/The Hill poll.

“One thing about me and I represent the people of Georgia, that’s the reason I got into this race, had nothing to do with trying to be a politician because I’m not I’m not a politician,” Walker continued, adding:

I’m not from Washington and I’m not wanting to be a politician. But right now, I know for a fact the American people in a Georgia, people are not bad people. Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock seem to think that we’re such a racist, bad country. And I’m saying, no, we’re not. We know we have our problems. We can solve those problems together. They seem to want to divide us and I want to bring us together. And that’s what they don’t like so they can continue to come out of me whatever they want, because sticks and stones aren’t going to bother me right now.

“Let me ask you, do you have faith that you would have a fair election, whatever the outcome?” then asked anchor Bob Sellers.

“I do. I do have faith. I think the problem that we got to do is we got to continue to have people get out and vote. We’ve got to continue to our people to get out and vote. Don’t worry about what happened in the last cycle,” said Walker distancing himself from former President Donald Trump’s debunked claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Watch the clip above via Newsmax

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com