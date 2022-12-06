‘He’s an Insult to the Black Community’: Van Jones Rips Herschel Walker While Awaiting Election Results

CNN’s Van Jones lambasted Herschel Walker’s candidacy on Tuesday night as vote tallies in Georgia’s Senate runoff rolled in.

A first-time candidate, Walker was handpicked by former President Donald Trump to run for Senate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). Neither candidate received a majority of votes in November’s midterm election, which triggered a runoff between the top two candidates, per Georgia law.

Several political commentators have questioned the former football star’s viability as a candidate.

“Tonight is about Trump picking somebody who frankly, used to be a hero,” Jones said during a CNN panel. “Herschel Walker used to be an inspiration. Now it means insult. He’s an insult to the Black community. And what you may see tonight is people coming out not just to vote in favor of a senator that they love, but just to vote against Donald Trump picking somebody like this and throwing this person at the voters in Georgia.”

Jones called Trump’s selection of Walker “too clever by half.”

“‘I know,'” Jones continued, assuming Trump’s point of view as he sees it. “‘I’m going to put a Black guy against a Black guy.’ But the guy that he picked was the wrong Black guy.”

“So you think it’s insulting?” asked Gloria Borger.

“I think it’s insulting,” he replied.

Walker has run a strange campaign at times, having gone on tangents about werewolves and “bad air” in China.

Panelist Ashley Allison agreed with Jones and added that while she’s not a Republican, she would feel insulted by Walker’s candidacy if she were.

“If you are Herschel Walker, you are an insult to the Black voters of Georgia,” she said. “And honestly, I’m not Republican, but it would be an insult to me as a Republican to think that this is the type of person that I actually want to send to the United States Senate.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com