‘He’s Unbeatable’: Fox News Panel Fawns Over Trump’s ‘Brilliant’ Speech

Donald Trump announced his 2024 campaign for the White House on Tuesday night, Fox News’ panel didn’t waste a second to rally behind the former president.

Following the Republican Party’s underwhelming performance in the midterm elections, there have been recurring questions among conservatives about whether it would be a good idea for Trump to run again, or if he should remain at the top of the GOP. Rupert Murdoch’s media empire has helped drive conversations — with the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal ripping on Trump in recent days and holding him responsible for the GOP’s recent disappointments.

Yet for all the mystery about where the house of Murdoch stands going into 2024, Fox News’ Sean Hannity had reliable Trump backers Pete Hegseth and Mike Huckabee on to discuss the former president’s speech — and all three sang Trump’s praises.

From Hegseth:

It’s a forward-looking speech that recognizes the disaster of the last 2 years. He said ‘As president, I delivered for you where other presidents have not.’ This looks like Trump in as good of form as you have ever seen him, sticking to the issues that matter to his voters and making the case to the Republican primary voters he is the guy to be the standard-bearer, as the original who remade the party. There will be others — many of which leveraged their association with Trump to get where they are — who will try to be like Trump. There’s only one original who got to the White House and fought. If he stays on message the way he did tonight, he has a formidable case to make to the Republican electorate.

Huckabee kept up the gushing shortly after:

The construct of the speech is pitch-perfect. If he keeps on like this tonight, he is unbeatable in 2024. Nobody can touch him. Not a Republican. Not a Democrat. He stayed on message. One of the key things he said: this is not my campaign, this is our campaign. He has made it about the American people. He reminded them that the reason they voted for him once — and most of us twice — was because he was fighting for us…He is looking forward. I’m telling you, this was a brilliant speech. The best I’ve heard him give in a long time. If he stays on this message, I agree with Pete, he stays and keeps it between the ditches and this focus, he’s unbeatable.

This was a rather different reception from other conservatives who were critical of Trump’s announcement.

Watch above via Fox News.

