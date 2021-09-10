‘Hey, It’s Just Live TV!’ Rachel Maddow Kicks Off Show With Awkward Tech Snafu

The perils of live television struck on Friday night as Rachel Maddow grappled with a tech problem at the top of her broadcast. After taking the handoff from Chris Hayes, who during his show said that Republicans are “broken,” Maddow soon found that something also happened to be broken on her set.

“Thanks to you at home for joining us this fine Friday night,” she began before noticing an echo of herself that was also audible to the audience.

“I have to ask control room if you guys are getting a weird thing on my audio? I’m getting kind of like a double,” she said before seven seconds of broadcast silence as she presumably listened to the control room on her earpiece.

“I’ve got a backup audio thing behind me here that I could turn off. Should I do that?” she asked, shortly before a member of her crew came out to assist.

“You can hear me fine at home now? Ok. Good, let’s start that again. Ready to go? Hey, it’s just live TV. What? All right. Sorry about that awkward start. Thank you for being with us tonight.”

The show resumed and Maddow did a segment without further incident on Covid-sniffing dogs screening passengers at Miami International Airport.

Watch above via a partially functioning MSNBC.

