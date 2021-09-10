An Associated Press Account Takes Down Tweet About 9/11 Being Anniversary of Nickelback Album: ‘Was in Poor Taste’

By Josh Feldman Sep 10th, 2021
 
Saturday marks 20 years to the day since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001, and the Associated Press Planner Twitter account — which mainly posts about upcoming significant events — posted about it on Friday.

That was immediately followed by a tweet noting tomorrow also marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the Nickelback album Silver Side Up.

Some Twitter users had some bemused reactions to the original tweet, but perhaps none better than this:

The Associated Press ended up taking down the tweet and apologizing.

“A tweet sent on the @AP_Planner account about Saturday, Sept. 11, being the anniversary of a Nickelback album was deleted. The tweet was in poor taste,” they tweeted Friday night.

