An Associated Press Account Takes Down Tweet About 9/11 Being Anniversary of Nickelback Album: ‘Was in Poor Taste’

Saturday marks 20 years to the day since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001, and the Associated Press Planner Twitter account — which mainly posts about upcoming significant events — posted about it on Friday.

Tomorrow: 20th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks (11 Sep) — AP Planner (@AP_Planner) September 10, 2021

That was immediately followed by a tweet noting tomorrow also marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the Nickelback album Silver Side Up.

Never forget… that you deleted this Nickleback album anniversary tweet 😂 pic.twitter.com/WanVpf0iuW — Torr Leonard (@torrHL) September 11, 2021

Some Twitter users had some bemused reactions to the original tweet, but perhaps none better than this:

One of the most significant dates in modern history and This Is How You Remind Me? This Is How You Remind Me? — Scott Russell 📊📚🎵 (@GoIndyGo) September 10, 2021

The Associated Press ended up taking down the tweet and apologizing.

“A tweet sent on the @AP_Planner account about Saturday, Sept. 11, being the anniversary of a Nickelback album was deleted. The tweet was in poor taste,” they tweeted Friday night.

A tweet sent on the @AP_Planner account about Saturday, Sept. 11, being the anniversary of a Nickelback album was deleted. The tweet was in poor taste. — AP Planner (@AP_Planner) September 11, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com