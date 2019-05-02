Hillary Clinton: Absurd That It’s Now Legal to Request Foreign Adversaries to ‘Get Trump’s Tax Returns’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show and provided her insights on a myriad of subjects near and dear to her political career, namely the Mueller Report and Wednesday’s contentious testimony of Attorney General William Barr before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Democratic nominee that lost the 2016 General Election to President Donald Trump was calm but pointed in her criticism of the current legal and political landscape and offered what many will see as trenchant analysis on the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s finding of Russian interference on behalf of her rival, that ostensibly helped lead to her defeat.

In the run-up to the general election, Trump famously called out to the “Russians” to help uncover the 30,000 missing emails belonging to Ms. Clinton, and saying that he believed that the media would richly reward them for that effort. Later that day, according to the Mueller Report, the DNC server had been hacked by Russian intel operations.

Clinton noted, “according to the Mueller report, that is not a conspiracy because it’s done right out in the open” before offering an analogous situation:

So, if after this hypothetical democratic candidate says this on your show, within hours, all of a sudden, the IRS offices are bombarded with incredibly sophisticated cyber tools looking for Trump’s tax returns, and then extracts and them and then passes them to whatever the new WikiLeaks happens to be and they start being unravelled and disclosed, nothing wrong with that. I mean, if you’re going let Russia get away with what they did, and are still doing, according to Christopher Wray, the current FBI director who said that last week, they’re in our election systems, we’re worried about 2020, he said. So, hey, let’s have a great power contest, and let’s get the Chinese in on the side of somebody else. Just saying that shows how absurd the situation we find ourselves in.

The fact that Trump called for the cybersecurity assistance of a foreign operation to hack into his opponent and that actually happened, and no consequence came from that, does seem to be an absurd situation and sets a very dangerous precedent moving forward.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com