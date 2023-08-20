‘Hillary Should Be In Prison For Her Entire Life!’ Mark Levin Rages At DOJ For Prosecuting Trump But Not Clinton

Fox News host Mark Levin claimed there is a double standard at the Department of Justice because Donald Trump is facing prosecution but former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was not indicted over her private emails server back in 2016.

The former president faces four criminal indictments for his handling of classified material, his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and alleged hush money given to porn star Stormy Daniels. Clinton famously faced the prospect of being indicted by the FBI during the 2016 election for having classified material on a private email server.

The Republican firebrand during his opening monologue on Life, Liberty, and Levin took aim at the former Democratic nominee and demanded she be imprisoned for “her entire life.”

“So what did Hillary Clinton do? She walks the country free. She’s giggling all over the place. She’s getting into friendly media. She’s laughing about all these indictments. Hillary Clinton should be in prison for her entire life,” Levin said to his audience.

“She destroyed over 30,000 emails. They destroyed their cell phones. Nobody was dragged in front of a grand jury. There was no search of her home for any other service or information,” Levin continued. “She did an interview. Her staff was permitted to be there. Her lawyers represented to be there. Her lawyers destroyed this information based on header information, not substantive information. And she escaped.”

Levin then claimed the Presidential Records Acts applies to Trump but not Clinton in terms of a legal defense:

And the Presidential Records Act that applies to Trump, which give the president a authority over documents like no other official in the government, including a secretary of state or an ex secretary of state. She didn’t have that defense. She didn’t have that statute. Trump has that. And yet he’s charged with 40 counts and he’s charged with a total of 91 counts from these three prosecutors.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com