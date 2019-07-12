Congressman Gerry Connolly (D- VA) erupted at today’s House hearing on child separation and allegations of mistreatment at border facilities, even snapping at former acting ICE director Thomas Homan at one point.

“I don’t really care what their motivation was, whether asylum or economic betterment,” Connolly said. “they’re not to be treated as subhumans… You can talk all you want about whether the poor Border Patrol is overwhelmed, that makes no excuse for how we are treating children! If there is one basic value that ought to unite us as Democrats and Republicans, as Americans, is how we treat children!”

An emotional Connolly asked, “Is there no limit to what you will justify in this administration when it comes to the mistreatment of our fellow human beings and do you have no shame about the facts, as our colleagues said this morning, it’s all done in the shadow of the American flag?”

He questioned DHS acting IG Jennifer Costello about the office’s findings on the conditions at some facilities and how people are being trated.

As Connolly teed off on “hardly humane care” he’s heard about, he invited someone to comment on their frustrations. Homan jumped in and said he’s “extremely frustrated.”

Connolly shouted, “I’m not calling on you, sir!”

“Of course not,” Homan said. “This isn’t about trapsparency…”

“You’re not at the border!” Connolly shouted. “You’re not at the border right now! You’re in a hearing room! It’s my time!”

You can watch Connolly’s remarks, including that exchange, above, via C-SPAN.

