House impeachment manager Madeline Dean, in arguing the case for convicting Donald Trump Tuesday, made a point of highlighting how the former president escalated his attempts to overturn the results in Georgia after many officials there were receiving serious threats.

On Dec. 1, weeks into Trump’s continued baseless claims about the election, Georgia voting systems manager Gabriel Sterling — a Republican — went on an emotional tirade detailing threats being directed at not just Georgia officials — specifically death threats aimed at Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — but death threats against a 20-year-old tech who was just doing his job.

And a little over a month before the riots at the Capitol, Sterling said in no uncertain terms, “Someone’s going to get hurt. Someone’s going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed. And it’s not right… Tell your supporters don’t be violent, don’t intimidate.”

Dean told senators Trump should’ve known based on the media coverage alone that Raffensperger was receiving those serious threats, yet he continued attacking Raffensperger after that news came out and even called him “an enemy of the people.”

And Dean went on to show Sterling’s comments, adding, “Mr. Sterling put this perfectly. In this country, we can appropriately challenge a close count or go to the courts or disagree with others or make bold statements. But what Trump was doing was different.”

“Mr. Sterling saw what Trump’s conduct was fomenting. He warned him on live TV that violence was already happening and that more violence was foreseeable and inevitable. Sterling’s pleas were played over and over on every network. Rather than heed that warning, Trump escalated again.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]