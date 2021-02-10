A historic second impeachment trial is unfolding in the Senate chamber of the U.S. Capitol building over allegations that former President Donald Trump incited a deadly insurrection in the very same building on Jan. 6 by his supporters duped into thinking the election was stolen. (It was not.)

Despite history unfolding in real-time, a curious programming decision was made by those in charge of America Reports with John Roberts & Sandra Smith: they cut from House Manager Rep. Ted Lieu and chose to amplify the words of House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, who, shockingly, presented a damning and partisan perspective for Fox News viewers to consume.

So, to be absolutely clear, while gripping and historic events were unfolding live, someone at Fox News thought, Let’s bring in Steve Scalise.

Co-anchor Sandra Smith simply asked, “What are your thoughts so far as you listen to the case that the impeachment managers are making one by one?”

Not surprisingly, Scalise mocked the House Managers’ presentations, saying “It started with this Hollywood production that was very spliced,” and “very selective in showing different things.”

He then curiously asked about the people that “came into the Capitol on January 6th, which we all decry, who’s held accountable?” apparently unaware that former President Trump is being held accountable by his second impeachment for alleged inciting of the Capitol riots.

He then broke out the recent Republican refrain asking “What is the standard? How many times have we seen Democratic officials saying things that incited things? Not one of them is being impeached.”

It is true that none of them have been impeached but it is also true that, as of press time, none of their political rhetoric incited a violent mob to storm the Capitol to overturn an election.

“Many were inciting actual violence against other people that was carried out,” Scalise clarified, without citing specifics. Scalise was shot by a supporter of Bernie Sanders a number of years ago, but that nearly fatal attack did not appear to be a reaction to any specific call for violence by Sanders.

“Donald Trump is gone from office, they’re impeaching him from what? He’s already gone,” Scalise scoffed, apparently forgetting his earlier point of accountability. He then prattled on about a ‘Russian Hoax,’ parading ignorance of the GOP led Senate Intelligence Committee report that found deliberate and willful coordination between Trump campaign officials and Russian intel officers eager to help Trump win.

None of this is surprising, as Scalise has in the past lied that Democrats are for infanticide, and like in that instance, his baseless claims went unchecked. But it’s no less meritless for calling out for what it is: naked, shameless, and false partisanship.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.