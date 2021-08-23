House Republican Compares Pelosi to the Gestapo for House Mask Mandate: ‘I Call Her a Gestapelosi’

Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) spoke at a press conference held by the House Freedom Caucus on Monday and compared Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Gestapo:

Pelosi has decreed–she’s like the Gestapo, I call her a “Gestapelosi,” mmk? Gestapelosi has decreed that members must wear masks or get fined. Then, staff members can be arrested and jailed. She is the Gestapelosi. It’s unbelievable that she’s doing this kinds of stuff.

This isn’t the first time Weber has used a Nazi reference when talking about a prominent Democrat. In a bizarre tweet in 2015, Weber criticized President Barack Obama for not attending an anti-terror march in Paris. He wrote, “Even Adolph [sic] Hitler thought it more important than Obama to get to Paris. (For all the wrong reasons.) Obama couldn’t do it for right reasons.”

Weber later deleted the tweet and apologized for making the reference.

Also appearing at the press conference on Monday was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made similar comparisons between Pelosi and Nazis. In May she slammed the Speaker for what she said were restrictive Covid-19 protocols in the House:

This woman is mentally ill. You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.

Greene later said the comparison was a “mistake.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com