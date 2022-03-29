Texas Congressman Pete Sessions (R) appeared on a far-right podcast where he embraced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory.

Sessions was speaking with Stew Peters, a right-wing shock jock who has been de-platformed by Spotify and Apple after pushing coronavirus conspiracy theories, calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s execution, and participating in the recent white nationalist conference led by Nick Fuentes. During the show, Peters went all in on the idea of the so-called “Great Replacement”:

We’re being attacked on our southern border. They don’t wanna talk about this because the Great Replacement is real. White, Christian Americans, America First patriots, people who believe in conservative core values, they want them out and replaced. These people think for themselves. This isn’t the Human 2.0 they want running around here. The Democrat Party claims to be anti-discrimination, yet they want more and more discrimination against certain groups all the time. Are you willing to say the modern Democrat Party embraces racism against White people?

Sessions replied, “I don’t think there’s any question that they are pushing, not just the narrative, but the answers that would be exactly to that point.”

The replacement theory is a conspiracy espoused by white nationalists who claim Democrats want to fundamentally transform American by “replacing” the white population through a combination of immigration and asymmetric birthrates. The theory has been repeatedly promoted on Fox News, most prominently by Tucker Carlson, who has claimed Democrats are “trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters, from the third world.”

[H/T Ron Filipkowski]

Watch above.

