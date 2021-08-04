Former Speaker of the House and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich effectively embraced the “replacement theory” as he railed about how the Left wants to “drown traditional, classic Americans” by bringing people into the United States from other countries.

In a conversation with Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday on Fox Business, Gingrich was asked about a Wall Street Journal op-ed saying President Joe Biden needs to do more to control illegal immigration at the border if he’s serious about stopping the coronavirus. Bartiromo argued that illegal immigrants “want to get apprehended” since it means they’ll get to stay in America, and Gingrich added, “they didn’t come all the way across Mexico for purpose of visiting for two days.”

Gingrich then proceeded to offer a dark insinuation about why leftists welcome immigrants into the country:

They want to be in America, and I think what is hard for most of us to accept is that the anti-American Left would love to drown traditional, classic Americans with as many people as they can who know nothing of American history, nothing of American tradition, nothing of the rule of law. When you go and you look at the radical left, this is their ideal model is to get rid of the rest of us because we believe in George Washington, we believe in the Constitution.

Gingrich’s comments are an expression of replacement theory, a white supremacist conspiracy alleging that non-White people are replacing the White population in America through migration and asymmetric birthrates. The concept is frequently amplified by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who has promoted it on multiple occasions while mocking those who’ve called him out over the theory’s racist element.

