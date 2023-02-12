House Republican ‘Stumped’ by Trump, Biden, Pence Document Drama: ‘Don’t Understand How This Could Be Happening’

Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH) admitted he was baffled by the latest developments that have unfolded from the investigations into the classified documents improperly kept by Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

The House Intelligence Committee chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the U.S.’ move to shoot down newly-detected high altitude objects over North America. Eventually, the conversation turned toward the news that more classified documents were found at Mar-a-Lago, some of which were uploaded to a laptop by a Trump aide. The computer was turned over to federal officials.

Since Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence are still bogged down with their own issues handling classified materials, Tapper asked Turner “Is this acceptable to you? And are you worried that an outside aide from Trump’s political action committee had possession of these documents?”

Turner has attempted to defend Trump on this issue before, but to Tapper, he answered that the situation from all parties has left him vexed:

I just don’t get this, Jake. I don’t get it with Biden, or Pence, or Trump. All of them keep finding documents that are classified stuffed places. I just, I have no understanding of it. I can tell you that members of Congress who, like me, deal with highly classified information from the Intelligence Committee, the Armed Services Committee, the Foreign Affairs Committee. We’re all just stumped. We don’t understand how this could be happening. We don’t understand how all three could be so lackadaisical about this. These are incredibly important documents, they are not to be taken lightly, and we’re just amazed as people keep finding them stuffed in the strangest places, like behind Biden’s corvette. This is clearly a failure of an understanding of how to handle the importance of these documents.

