Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has scheduled a vote for House Judiciary Committee to decide on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.

The move to hold Barr in contempt comes after the AG and the Justice Department refused to provide Congress with an unreacted version of Robert Mueller‘s investigation of Russian election-meddling and President Donald Trump‘s possible obstruction of justice. The development also comes just days after Barr refused to appear before the committee because of his dispute with Nadler over the questioning format the hearing would’ve entailed.

CNN’s Manu Raju reports that the contempt vote will gravitate around Barr’s failure to comply with a subpoena requiring him to provide the complete Mueller report and all underlying evidence relating to it. Democrats are calling this information “necessary” for their oversight, legislative or constitutional duties, but the Justice Department is responding that the subpoena is “not legitimate oversight” and an “overbroad and extraordinarily burdensome” request.

Watch above, via CNN.

