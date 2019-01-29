Howard Schultz Rips Kamala Harris for Backing Medicare for All: ‘That’s Not American’

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is out promoting a new book and talking about a presumptive run for President as an Independent candidate. During a Tuesday morning appearance on CBS Morning, Schultz was asked about a potential political foe Kamala Harris and did not demur in his reply.

Host Norah O’Donnell challenged previous comments that Schultz made on 60 Minutes in which Schultz ostensibly compared Democrat’s proposal for universal health care to a border wall.

Schultz recalled a clip previously aired of Senator Harris supporting Medicare for all by saying “she wants to abolish the insurance industry.”

“That’s not correct. That’s not American,” Schultz claimed, adding “What’s next? What industry are we going to abolish next? The coffee industry?”

He then pivoted to a follow-up criticism of the GOP, adding “the Republicans want to get rid of the affordable care act. I don’t agree with that. The affordable care act should stay and be refined. To think to get rid of the insurance industry, this is the situation, it’s far too extreme from both sides.”

Watch above via CBS.

