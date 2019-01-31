Howard Schultz Deletes Tweet Praising Column That Called Kamala Harris ‘Shrill,’ Elizabeth Warren ‘Fauxcahontas’

Former Starbuck CEO Howard Schultz is walking back his criticisms of Democrats somewhat by axing a column from his Twitter account that contained insulting language towards his possible rivals for the 2020 race.

Ever since he kicked off his media tour to promote his potential third-party presidential run, Schultz has been documenting the public reactions by posting columns and articles about his chances on his Twitter timeline. One of them was a PJ Media piece called “Howard Schultz Could Actually Win the Presidency,” and as the headline suggests, it says Schultz could be much more than a spoiler for Democrats in the 2020 race.

The article advances Schultz’s argument that he could win the presidency if he makes a successful appeal to those who don’t care for President Trump or for the hard-left candidates crowding the 2020 field. However, it also contains some disparaging comments about Senators Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), both of whom Schultz has critiqued in recent days.

From the article.

Current frontrunner Kamala Harris is far from reassuring. She’s a shrill (see the Kavanaugh hearings) quasi-socialist promising pie in the sky — Medicare-for-all, debt-free college, guaranteed pre-K, minimum basic income, confiscatory taxes — and she’s just getting started. Bernie and others will soon be following suit. Fauxcahontas already has, competing in a game of socialist one-upmanship.

Schultz hasn’t acknowledged the insulting language, but the article is no longer anywhere to be found on his timeline.

So far, Schultz is shrugging off concerns from Democrats who say that he’ll only help Trump’s re-election if he gets involved in the 2020 race and siphons votes away from the president’s opponent. As for Trump, he might be goading Schultz into getting involved by saying he “doesn’t have the guts” to do it.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com